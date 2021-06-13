In the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase during E3 2021, Rare revealed that Sea of Thieves is geeing a free Pirates of the Caribbean adventure.

Titled A Pirate’s Life, this free content sadly won’t have the film’s actors reprising their iconic roles, but hopefully, their soundalikes can still add plenty of character to this great fitting crossover event.

The update doesn’t just bring in Captain Jack Sparrow to bumble about aboard your ship, as in this sizable looking adventure, there will also be Davy Jones to contend with throughout the dramatic set pieces that we get to see unfold during the trailer.

Hopefully, this update won’t just add in one big structured story, as much of the charm in Sea of Thieves is the sheer bounty of different repeatable adventures that you can get up to with your trusty crew, but for that we’ll have to wait and see.

While we don’t have much in the way of details about exactly what’ll be included in this update, the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life update will be coming free to Sea of Thieves on June 22nd, so there’s not long to wait till we find out more.