The creepy, disgusting and thoroughly interesting atmospheric horror game Scorn is one of the first true Xbox Series X exclusive games.

While the game was originally shown during Microsoft’s recent Inside Xbox livestream, it was announced after the fact that he game is also the first Xbox Series X exclusive, and it’s releasing on launch.

“Following today’s Xbox 20/20 online showcase, independent studio Ebb Software is pleased to announce that its forthcoming first person horror adventure Scorn will be exclusive to Xbox Series X at game launch,” says the game’s press release.

“Highly anticipated by horror fans for its powerful visual style and dense atmosphere, Scorn was presented as part of the forthcoming line up for Xbox Series X with the exclusive reveal of a brand new trailer. The game is planned for release during the Xbox Series X launch period.”

Something lurks around every corner. Scorn brings immersive horror to the next generation with its brutal, unforgiving gameplay. Available at launch for the Xbox Series X with @XboxGamePass. #InsideXbox @scorn_game https://t.co/mBA3IzKwOM pic.twitter.com/rbt5sJanTL — Xbox (@Xbox) May 7, 2020

The game will also launch in Xbox Game Pass.

Original Story: The H.R Giger inspired horror game Scorn has resurfaced as a game for Xbox Series X.

Shown during today’s Inside Xbox livestream for third-party Xbox Series X games, Scorn is a disgustingly gorgeous next-gen horror game.

Described as an “atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry”, Scorn’s high quality models, textures and lighting look absolutely sublime.

Here’s the game’s New Xbox Series X trailer

Here are some of the game’s features:

Cohesive “lived-in” world – Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you’re in. But keep your eyes open – the game won’t show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels. Everything has a reason and purpose – you just need to work out what it is. -Full body awareness – Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character’s body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic – objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls etc. -Inventory and ammo management – is defined and limited. It plays a big role in keeping the player in an even greater state of awareness throughout the whole game. Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance.

Scorn was originally revealed back 2014 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.