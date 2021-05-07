After some teasing, the SmartThings app for Windows 10 is finally available in the Microsoft Store.

Part of a wave of Samsung-specific applications arriving in the Store, the app lets you use your Samsung Smart TV, home appliances, and SmartThings-compatible devices right from your PC.

The app description reads:

You can quickly and easily connect and control your devices with SmartThings. You can monitor and control the status of various devices that are registered on the server such as smart devices, home appliances (refrigerators, kimchi refrigerators, wine cellars, washers, dryers, air dressers, ovens, dishwashers, cooktops, robot vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, etc.), TVs, and speakers from outside as well. The status of devices registered through Wi-Fi AP can be monitored and controlled remotely

Various devices can be grouped into one mode and operated at the same time

You can receive status information about your device using the Notifications feature

The app can be found in the Store here.

SmartThings Developer: ‪Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.‬ Price: Kostenlos

via Alumia