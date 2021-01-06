At this point, we know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will support the S-Pen and that Samsung will be selling cases with stylus slots, such as this one posted by Winfuture.

What we have not know for sure is how much these accessories will be, but retailer MobileFun has now given us a peek, and its not pretty.

The site is listing a number of official Samsung accessories, including the “Official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear View Case W/ S Pen Slot -Black”.

That accessory is “the perfect way to keep your Galaxy S21 Ultra protected whilst keeping updated with your notifications thanks to the clear view front cover. It also comes with a S Pen Holder, keeping your stylus safe.”

For that convenience, MobileFun will be charging £69.99 ($95). Notably the “Official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear View Cover Case – Black” without an S-Pen slot is £49.99 ($68), a whole £20 cheaper.

WinFuture reports the stylus is expected to retail for around 40 Euro, meaning it would take at least another $100 to make your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as convenient as a Note 20.

The cases can be checked out at MobileFun here.