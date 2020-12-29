MySmartPrice, working with Ishan Agarwal, has leaked official marketing renders of Samsung’s official cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21.
Flip Cases
Protective and Clear Protective Cases
Silicone and Leather Cases
Clear and Kvadrat Cases
Not shows is the cases with a stylus slot expected for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung is expected to sell an S-Pen and Silicone case combo for S21 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be launched at an Unpacked event on the 14th January 2021, with devices shipped on the 29th January 2021.
