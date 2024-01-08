Samsung's new monitors don't need cables to connect

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Samsung made waves at CES 2024 with the announcement of The Link, a new line of 4K 32-inch LED monitors boasting a remarkably thin design and a novel approach to multi-monitor setups. While details remain scarce, here’s what DigitalTrends gleaned from the initial reveal:

The Link monitors stand out for their exceptional slimness, touted as the world’s thinnest in their category. This sleek aesthetic extends to a flat metal base, creating a minimalist and visually cohesive workspace.

One of the most intriguing aspects of The Link is its connectivity solution. Samsung emphasizes the ability for these monitors to seamlessly connect “without a separate cable.”

While initial reports mentioned utilizing pogo pins for a completely wireless experience, subsequent clarifications from Samsung refrained from specifying the exact technology employed. This leaves questions surrounding the nature of this cable-free connection, which hopefully will be addressed in future updates.

Despite the limited information available, The Link’s potential caught the attention of CES, earning it an Innovation Award.

As of now, neither the price nor the release date for The Link has been disclosed. With Samsung promising “near future” availability only, we can expect further details to emerge in the coming months.

Samsung also revealed a new glasses-free 3D monitor concept.

