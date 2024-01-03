Samsung introduces new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors G6, G8 and G9 at CES 2024

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest line of Odyssey gaming monitors at CES 2024, showcasing three new OLED models designed for immersive visuals and responsive gameplay.

Odyssey OLED G9: This 49-inch curved ultra-wide monitor features DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio, catering to gamers who prefer expansive viewing experiences.

Odyssey OLED G8: The first flat OLED gaming monitor from Samsung, the G8 offers a 32-inch display with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio.

Odyssey OLED G6: Targeting fast-paced action, the G6 boasts a 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) panel with a blazing 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

Samsung announced the G7 earlier in 2023.

It offers a range of benefits to enhance the user experience. The OLED Glare-Free technology reduces light reflections, providing a more comfortable viewing experience in various lighting conditions.

The VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 feature delivers high contrast and vibrant colors, enhancing the picture quality. The AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology enables tear-free and low-latency gaming, resulting in smoother visuals.

Here are some G9 and G8 exclusive features:

The Multi Control feature allows easy switching between devices and transferring content between the monitor and other Samsung devices.

Furthermore, the Samsung SmartThings Hub feature allows centralized control of compatible smart home devices. Again, this feature is only available for the G9 and G8 models.

The Samsung Smart TV platform and the Samsung Gaming Hub provide streaming services and cloud gaming access.

The new tool-free assembly stand simplifies setup and complements the display design.

Overall, these new Odyssey OLED models expand Samsung’s gaming monitor portfolio, solidifying their presence in the growing OLED segment.