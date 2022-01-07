We are about a month away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22, but with the device line will also come a range of new accessories.

One such accessory is the Samsung Car Charger EP-L4020, revealed by Roland Quandt from Winfuture.

What makes the car charger notable is that will support 25W fast charging from its USB-C port. It will also support 15W charging from the USB-A port.

The device should launch alongside the S22 and offer a rapid top-up charge during your daily commute.

