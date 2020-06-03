Samsung’s Galaxy Watch and Watch Active range of smartwatches do not have cameras, but they do have the cool feature of allowing you to control the cameras on your smartphone, as long as it is supported.

This allows you to use the screen on your smartwatch as a viewfinder and remote control, allowing you to take selfies at awkward angles for example.

The app lets you to take a picture or video, set a timer and review the pictures you took.

The smartwatch app has recently been updated and now supports the following devices:

S20, S20+, S20 ULTRA, S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S9, S9+, Note10, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10+ 5G, Note9, Fold and Fold 5G, Z Flip models

See the features demonstrated by Trending Reviews below:

If you are lucky enough to own a Samsung Galaxy Watch, find the app in the Gear Store here.

Via XDA-Dev