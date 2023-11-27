Microsoft may restrict upload from mobile feature on Edge browser for its competitors

Microsoft is reportedly working to bring an upload from mobile feature to its popular browser, Edge. The feature has been in the works on Dev and Canary channels for quite some time, but according to a recent discovery, the Redmond-based tech giant may be restricting its use on its competitors.

Basically, if you try to upload a file on Edge, there’ll be an option to “Upload from mobile.” Then, once you click on it, you’ll see a QR code to scan with your phone’s camera to start pairing. After pairing is successful, it will open Edge on mobile, which will then allow you to upload files.

The file’s size is limitless. But, if you use a mobile browser other than Edge, you will only be able to upload up to 3 files. Take a look at the discovery below, as shared by insider @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter):

Something interesting about the new feature that allows you to upload files directly from your phone is that, after scanning the QR code, if you open the link with a browser other than Edge, you will only be able to upload up to 3 files:https://t.co/KPo3qukFoZ pic.twitter.com/bTU22Vmc8j — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) November 26, 2023

Then, you guessed it: Microsoft will tell you to download Edge for mobile.

It’s not the first and only time that Microsoft employed this kind of “marketing” tactic by restricting users’ use, though.

Not too long ago, when users looked up “google bard” (Bing Chat’s competitor) on Edge, there was a pop-up banner saying that they should try Bing Chat instead.