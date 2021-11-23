Korean publication The Elec has posted what they believe will be Samsung’s device line-up for 2022.

The plan has reportedly been shared with 30 business partners of the company and includes the names of Samsung’s upcoming tablets, laptops, wireless headphones and smartwatches.

The leak indicates Samsung will launch 4 variants of the Galaxy Tab S8 next year, two Windows laptops and one Chromebook, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live

More important than the names, which are relatively predictable, is the launch quarter, and it shows that you will have to wait a year for a new Buds and Galaxy Watch, while we can expect new tablets in Q1 onwards.

The information should help Samsung fans plan their purchases over the coming year.

via XDA-Dev