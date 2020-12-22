Samsung releases official unboxing video of Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung today released the official unboxing video of Galaxy A42 5G, the most affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display allowing you to enjoy your content crisp and clear. The sleek design gives it an eye-catching, prismatic look and come in artfully layered Prism Dot Black, White and Grey.

On the back, it comes with a quad-camera setup (48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra wide camera, 5MP macro camera and 5MP depth camera). On the front of Galaxy A42 5G, you have got 20MP selfie camera.

Galaxy A42 5G combines Octa-core processing power with up to 8GB of RAM for fast and efficient performance for the task at hand. Enjoy 128GB of internal storage or add even more space with a 1TB microSD card.

This 5G smartphone costs 349 Euro and you can find more details about this device here.