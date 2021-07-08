Samsung trademarks Samsung Flex Note brand-name

by Surur

 

We know the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be supporting Samsung’s S-Pen, but without pen stowage, the pen will always be a rarely used optional accessory.

A new trademark by Samsung suggests the company may be working on a more specific solution for Note fans, who will not be having a specific device this year.

The trademark application filed at the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) on the 6th July 2021 for the Samsung Flex Note suggests a folding Note is coming in the future.

One possibility may be a device they patented earlier this year, the Z Fold Tab, which is a tri-fold tablet with S-Pen storage built-in.

That device is reportedly coming to market early next year.

Of course, another possibility is that Samsung will be looking to rebrand the awkward Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to a shorter and more familiar name, though this seems unlikely.

The trademark can be seen here.

via LetsGoDigital

