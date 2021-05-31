Samsung is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 soon, but we expect some more radical flexible-screened devices from the company to hit the market sometime next year.

One of those is a device with a triple-pane, with Samsung Display showing off a potential design.

While this delivers a large screen, the disadvantage is that the device is pretty thick when folded, as much as 3 regular smartphones.

Samsung does however have other potential designs up its sleeve, going by patents the company folded in recent years, including a design which we think is better.

This 3-pane design has 2 wings that can fold both inwards and outwards, and is only double the thickness of a regular phone when closed.

In addition when folded inwards the screen is protected, meaning a case is not needed. Samsung’s design also allows an S-Pen to be attached magnetically between the two leaves, or on the edge when the wings are unfurled.

LetsGoDigital and Sarang Sheth from Yanko design have brought the diagrams from the patent application to live with a series of new renders, which can be seen below:

Do our readers agree this would be a better design to bring to market? Let us know below.