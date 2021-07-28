On their community site, Samsung has announced that they will soon start beta testing OneUI 4.0 soon.

The work will start with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra first, and will include Android 12.

So far Samsung has kept a tight lid on what OneUI 4.0 will actually look like.

According to reliable leaker Ice Universe, the details of One UI 4 is highly confidential and are only known to a handful of software developers at the Korean headquarters of Samsung, and have not been distributed to other countries and regions.

Some leakers have suggested Samsung will move even closer to the look of base Android, as exemplified by Android 12’s own styling.

What do our readers think Samsung needs to do to OneUi? Let us know your suggestions below.