The latest things to know about Galaxy S24 Ultra, Tab S9 – Samsung News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone and Tab S9 tablet are expected to come out soon. And as the wait goes on and on, more speculations arise. So, what are the latest bits of rumors you should know about these upcoming devices? Read on.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung has just released its Galaxy S23 Ultra phone, but rumors are already circulating about its successor: the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new model is expected to arrive early next year, and hearsays claim some significant improvements will be made in S24 Ultra in different areas.

Galaxy S24 Ultra will possess a GPU 50% faster than its predecessor and much-improved image processing. Rumors say the phone will also be more efficient in handling AI functions.

Galaxy S24 Ultra will have up to 16GB RAM, while the other Galaxy S24 models will also have high RAM options. From 8GB, leakers say S24 and S24 Plus will be upgraded to 12GB. Meanwhile, the storage capability for the base models will reportedly be 256GB.

S24 Ultra is expected to have a 144Hz display, making it an attractive unit for mobile gamers. Paired with a better GPU performance and the rumored more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer great performance in gaming.

Samsung is trying to inject the satellite connectivity feature into the S24 Ultra, giving the unit capabilities like those found in iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro models. It was first rumored to be coming to Galaxy S23 units but didn’t. If the rumors turn into reality this time, future Galaxy S24 Ultra users will be able to use their devices in areas without connection to send messages.

There will reportedly be a better camera with enhanced zooming capacities and a better sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to arrive in the second half of 2023. Leaks and rumors about the device are not as ample as those in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but they still make the wait for Tab S9 somewhat interesting.