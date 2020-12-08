Samsung smart devices will now work well with Google Assistant and Nest devices

First, you’ll be able access and control your Nest devices, like Nest cameras, thermostats and doorbells with the Samsung SmartThings app and through Samsung smart home devices, like smart TVs and refrigerators.

Second, Google Assistant support is coming to more Samsung smart home appliances and devices. For example, you can say “Hey Google, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.”

Third, Samsung now offers simple linking with your Google Assistant right from multiple Samsung apps, including SmartThings to streamline the process.

Fourth, when you tap on “Devices” in the Quick Panel of an Android 11 smartphone, you can choose an option among multiple apps and see all connected devices within the app on one screen.