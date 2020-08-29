Samsung has been offering syncing with OneDrive instead of Samsung Sync since 2019, but soon it will be Microsoft or nothing, as Samsung has revealed its plans to end support for Samsung Gallery Sync and Drive Storage for My Files.

Samsung is helping transitioning customers to Onedrive, with the service set to shutter on the 1st April 2021.

Samsung explains the timeline for the transition process in detail on their support page here.

Users of Gallery Sync can either download their data or transition to OneDrive early, though this may trigger to early closure of their Gallery Sync account.

Samsung is not shutting down their cloud services completely – for now users will still be able to back up and sync contacts, calendars, and notes to Samsung Cloud.

It is notable however that the latest versions of Samsung Notes can Sync to OneNote, meaning the Microsoftication of Samsung appears to be continuing unabated.

Microsoft Office apps re already bundled with most flagship Samsung handsets and Samsung handsets come with Your Phone pre-installed (via Link with Windows) and appears to have early access to Your Phone features. Microsoft also sells Samsung handsets via its online store.

What do our readers think of this deepening relationship? Let us know below.

Via Neowin, Androidcentral