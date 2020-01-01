At the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19) in October last year, along with the new Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1 device, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Ion to take on Surface Laptop and other premium laptops in the market.
The Galaxy Book Ion features an ultrathin design measuring just 12.9/14.9mm thick and weighs less than a kilogram, thanks to ultralight magnesium body. It comes in two sizes, 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. And it features the new “Aura Silver” colour that offers a spectrum of hues at every angle, giving it a unique look.
The main highlight of Galaxy Book Ion is its display. It features the world’s first QLED Display on a laptop for great viewing experience. This QLED Display supports up to 600-nit brightness. Another highlight of this laptop is the Wireless PowerShare feature that can charge any Qi-compatible device when placed on touchpad.
The Galaxy Book Ion is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors for great performance and support for Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3. The 15-inch version of Ion features an additional SSD and DDDR4 RAM slot.
See it demonstrated in Samsung’s promo video below:
Tech specs:
|Galaxy Book Ion 13
|Galaxy Book Ion 15
|Dimensions
|305.7 x 199.8 x 12.9 mm
|356.1 x 228.0 x 14.9 mm
|Weight
|0.97 kg
|1.19kg / 1.26kg (Discrete graphics model)
|Display
|13.3″QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
|15.6″QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake)
|10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake)
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory / Intel® UHD Graphics
|Memory
|Up to 16GB (DDR4)
|Up to 16GB (DDR4) + 1 Sodimm
|Storage
|Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
|Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) + 1 SSD expandable slot
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
|Camera / Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
|AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
|Security
|Fingerprint
|Fingerprint
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Backlit
|Battery
|69.7Wh (Typical)
|69.7Wh (Typical)
|Ports
|Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic
|Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion has already gone in pre-order in selected markets.