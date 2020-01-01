At the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19) in October last year, along with the new Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1 device, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Ion to take on Surface Laptop and other premium laptops in the market.

The Galaxy Book Ion features an ultrathin design measuring just 12.9/14.9mm thick and weighs less than a kilogram, thanks to ultralight magnesium body. It comes in two sizes, 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. And it features the new “Aura Silver” colour that offers a spectrum of hues at every angle, giving it a unique look.

The main highlight of Galaxy Book Ion is its display. It features the world’s first QLED Display on a laptop for great viewing experience. This QLED Display supports up to 600-nit brightness. Another highlight of this laptop is the Wireless PowerShare feature that can charge any Qi-compatible device when placed on touchpad.

The Galaxy Book Ion is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors for great performance and support for Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3. The 15-inch version of Ion features an additional SSD and DDDR4 RAM slot.

See it demonstrated in Samsung’s promo video below:

Tech specs:

Galaxy Book Ion 13 Galaxy Book Ion 15 Dimensions 305.7 x 199.8 x 12.9 mm 356.1 x 228.0 x 14.9 mm Weight 0.97 kg 1.19kg / 1.26kg (Discrete graphics model) Display 13.3″QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) 15.6″QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake) 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Comet Lake) Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory / Intel® UHD Graphics Memory Up to 16GB (DDR4) Up to 16GB (DDR4) + 1 Sodimm Storage Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) + 1 SSD expandable slot WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp Security Fingerprint Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Backlit Battery 69.7Wh (Typical) 69.7Wh (Typical) Ports Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic Thunderbolt™ 3 | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion has already gone in pre-order in selected markets.