Samsung schedules another Unpacked event for September 23

Samsung has scheduled another Unpacked event for September 23 after announcing Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2. While we already had the usual number of Samsung events for the year as the company has already announced Galaxy S20 and Note 20, the latest Unpacked event seems to be geared towards the fans.

Samsung reportedly has been working on a Galaxy S20 Fans edition and the Samsung US and India website says the event is for “every fan”. However, the Samsung Australia website doesn’t mention fans on the announcement page so the branding could differ from region to region.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like Samsung is not done launching new hardware for this year. If you’re interested in finding out what the latest Unpacked event holds for Samsung fans then tune in on 23rd September at 10 AM EDT/7 AM PDT/7:30 PM IST.