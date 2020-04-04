Recently we have seen a lot of controversies around the use of Exynos processor on Galaxy S and Note series smartphones when Exynos is clearly not as fast as Snapdragon. We even reported about a petition asking Samsung to stop using Exynos processors as they are inferior to Snapdragon processors.

Yesterday, SamMobile published a report which claimed that Samsung’s chip division had felt “humiliated” over the decision to ship the Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 in South Korea instead of the Exynos 990. Today, Samsung gave a statement to SamMobile and it looks like the company is happy with the way things are and thinks that Exynos 990 is equal to Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance.

The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865. Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone. – Samsung

According to Samsung, both Exynos and Snapdragon goes through the same process and deliver “consistent” performance. Some of the loyal Samsung fans have been pretty vocal about the fact that they pay the same or more money for an inferior product. Unfortunately, they are right as Exynos has been lacking behind Snapdragon for a while now and it shouldn’t be fair to pay the same amount of money for an inferior product just because of the part of the world they live in.

The bottom line that Samsung has worked hard on Exynos processors and has made strides in the past but the reality is that they are not at par with their Snapdragon counterparts. That said, Samsung has spent enough money and resources to assume that the company will just wake up one day and kill the whole Exynos division.