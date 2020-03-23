Samsung has been making its in-house ARM-based SoC for quite some time now. The company announced the first Exynos processor back in 2010 and has been using it since then. While Samsung has been proud of its creation, customers are not exactly on the same page.

In a new petition on Change.org, Samsung users are demanding the company to stop using Exynos processors as they are inferior compared to their Snapdragon counterparts. According to Notebookcheck, the Exynos 990 achieves a performance to power ratio of 13.0/W while Snapdragon 865 achieves 19.6/W. More importantly, even last year’s Snapdragon 855 managed 15.0/W which is more than Exynos 990.

These parts are inferior, and there are numerous comparisons online. The Exynos phones are slower, have worse battery life, worse camera sensors and processing, get hotter and throttle faster, etc.

Moreover, the petition also points out that Samsung uses in-home camera sensors, instead of the Sony ones in the US version. To make matters worse, the company sells the inferior performing Exynos variants at the same price as those with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The petition was started a couple of days back and has already gained over 18,000 signatures.