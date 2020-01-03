Samsung reveals groundbreaking curved Odyssey gaming monitors

At CES 2020, Samsung today announced three new groundbreaking curved Odyssey gaming monitors.

The main highlight is the G9 model which comes with an industry-leading 49-inch 1000R curved display with Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and 32:9 aspect ratio. Samsung claims that this monitor is now certified by TÜV Rheinland. The Samsung Odyssey G9 is also a HDR1000 monitor, so it supports brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor looks futuristic, thanks to its all-new new design with a glossy white exterior and an infinity core lighting glowing rear core, which includes 52 colors and five lighting effect options.

The G7 model comes in 32-inch and 27-inch models and they feature QHD 2560×1440 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 panel that supports 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. When it comes to design, the G7 comes with a sleek, matte black exterior and color-changing rear core lighting. In addition, the G7 has added dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor`s front bezel.

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s new curved gaming monitor line-up has been completely redesigned to give gamers an entirely new and immersive experience.”

Both the gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4.

Samsung’s G9 and G7 monitors will be available in Q2 2020.

Source: Samsung