Samsung is currently removing ‘Z’ from its phones in certain European countries. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now being rebranded as simply Galaxy Fold 3, while the Z Flip 3 is now branded as Galaxy Flip 3 in certain European countries.

While the South Korean company hasn’t issued any explanation for the sudden changes in branding, tech experts believe that the branding might have something to do with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The letter ‘Z’ represents the Russian army. Given that the change in branding is happening only in some European countries, the company may have decided to extend symbolic support to Ukraine by removing the letter.

According to some sources, Samsung is also printing new retail boxes that carry new names. As mentioned above, the change in branding is happening only in certain European countries. However, the company may also bring change to every part of the world, and not just Europe.

Samsung has done much more than removing the letter ‘Z’ from its phones. The South Korean tech giant previously stopped all its operations in Russia a few days after the country invaded Ukraine. The company is currently not selling any of its products in Russia.

Some users are happy with the company’s move not because it’s a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine but because they simply don’t like the branding. According to some users, Samsung should rebrand the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3, respectively everywhere.

Apart from Samsung, other tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google have stopped all their operations in Russia, as the country is flooded with financial sanctions from Europe and the United States of America, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and more.

