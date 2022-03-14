Microsoft is one of the tech giants that have either stopped or limited its operation in Russia to support Ukraine. The company is taking another step to support the people of Ukraine by adding a couple of useful new features to the new Skype Insider Preview Build.

As part of its Ukraine-centric efforts, Microsoft adds as many as three new features to the new Skype Insider Build. These new features include the ability to make free phone calls to the people of Ukraine, “Support Ukraine” emoticons, and the ability to translate Skype calls to and from the Ukrainian language.

Notably, the features mentioned above are available on all platforms. This means that users can use these features on phones, tablets, PCs, Macs — on all platforms where Skype is available.

Aside from these new features, Skype users on Android will now take advantage of the Google Play in-app billing system. As a result, purchasing Credit, Subscriptions, and Skype Numbers will now be easier for Skype users on Android. Also, the new Skype Insider Preview Build comes with Bug fixes and stability improvements.

The new Skype Insider update comes with a Build number 8.82.76.403 and is available across all platforms. However, Microsoft says the update will be rolled out to users gradually in the next couple of days, and, therefore, there is no need to worry if you haven’t got it yet.

If you aren’t part of the Skype Insider Preview program, you don’t have to worry, as all these features will be available for stable users in the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, you can see the full official changelog of the latest Skype update below.

Skype 8.82.76.403 changelog