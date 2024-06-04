Samsung refreshes its Smart Monitor M8, now includes more AI-powered features

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

There is a lot of excitement in AI-powered devices lately. Tech giants like AMD and Intel have brought their A-games in introducing their AI processors, AMD Ryzen AI 300 & Intel Lunar Lake series. And now, Samsung has also announced a refresh to its Smart Monitor M8 product to include more AI features.

Announced on Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant said that the refreshed 2024 version of the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) boasts an NQM AI processor. Thanks to it, you also get an AI upscaling feature that scales low-res video to near-4K quality, as well as AI usage to optimize dialogue clarity with its Active Voice Amplifier Pro.

Plus, if you use a Galaxy Watch 4 or later, you can also track your workout with Workout Tracker. You can then see your health data on your monitor screen in real-time even when you’re streaming something. It costs about $1,000, and it’s available for pre-order now.

“These new features enhance the already impressive Smart Monitor functionality. Smart TV apps and Samsung TV Plus provide instant access to a wide range of streaming services and live content, without needing to boot up a PC or connect to other devices,” the South Korean tech giant says.

While all Samsung Smart Monitors received a refresh for 2024, only the M80D model boasts these new AI capabilities. But besides those, there aren’t that many improvements compared to its original, though. It’s still a 32-inch 4K UHD monitor, coming with a 60Hz refresh rate, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, max resolution of 3840×2160, and HDR 10+.

It also comes with a built-in IoT Hub, a voice assistant, and multiple ports like 1 HDMI, 2 USB-A, and 1 USB-C.