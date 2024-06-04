Intel outdoes Meteor Lake AI chip with Lunar Lake. Is it better than AMD Ryzen AI 300 series?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Just a mere year ago, Intel announced the Meteor Lake processors. The AI chip is dubbed as the next best thing and the biggest in the past four decades. But now, it seems like Intel is outdoing itself by announcing yet another processor. It’s called Lunar Lake, and from the look of it, it does seem promising.

Announced during the Computex 2024 event this week, Intel said that the processors can be purchased with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X memory soldered directly onto the package, eliminating the ability to add more RAM later.

Lunar Lake’s GPU with up to 67 TOPS (trillion operations per second). That’s even more than the current AI chip leaders, AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, which has 50 TOPS, or even Snapdragon X Elite (45 TOPS) and Apple M4 (38 TOPS). It still doesn’t count the powerhouse NPU that can hold up to another 48 TOPS for 4x better AI processing.

TOPS may not be the only indicator to measure how good an AI chip is, but it sure does tell a story. More TOPS means faster performance, and faster performance means more time saved—which is exactly why AI PCs happen in the first place.

It also packs efficient core management, built-in ray tracing, and the new Xe2 GPU and Feveros packaging for graphics and processing. You also get support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for better connectivity, and if you want an option with a processor that doesn’t bake the RAM directly, Intel will sell the Arrow Lake architecture later this year.

“Lunar Lake is set to power more than 80 different AI PC designs from 20 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” the company promises a Q3 2024 availability, just in time when the AMD Ryzen AI 300 drops.