Samsung announces an easy way to protect your private content on smartphones



Samsung India today announced two new features to improve your smartphone privacy level. With these new features, you can quickly and easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double clicking on the power key. Also, the device will intelligently suggest moving private content to the Secure Folder. Learn more about these new features below.

Quick Switch:

Quick Switch helps users in switching between two instances of the same app instantly – one instance in normal mode and the other in private mode. For example, a consumer can easily move between the normal Gallery and a private Gallery; or from a normal WhatsApp to private WhatsApp with a simple double click of the power button.

When a user double clicks on the power button in normal mode, authentication is required before entering the private mode of the same app. This authentication is different from normal unlocking of the smartphone.

Content Suggestions:

Content Suggestions is an AI-based app inside the Secure Folder, and its on-device AI-powered engine automatically suggests users to move private images of pre-selected categories to the Secure Folder.

For this to happen users have to simply select specific faces or a type of image they want to tag as private and keep them secured in the private gallery of the Secure Folder.

Once the initial setup is complete, the AI engine kicks in and identifies relevant images from the entire gallery. As this is an on-device AI solution, no information or image ever leaves the smartphone.

Both the features will be available to both new and existing users of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 through a software update on August 10, 2020. Samsung did not mention any info on whether this feature will be made available to other devices in the future.

Source: Samsung