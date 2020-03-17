Samsung PlayGalaxy Link game streaming service is dead

Last year, Samsung revealed its own game streaming service called PlayGalaxy Link. Unlike Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Google Stadia, Samsung PlayGalaxy Link is not a cloud game streaming service. Instead, it allowed Samsung smartphone owners to stream their PC games while on the go. Imagine you are playing a game on your PC, you can pick up where you left off and continue the game on Samsung smartphone with no need for local storage. Last December, Samsung updated the PlayGalaxy beta app to support more devices including the Galaxy Fold, S9, Note9, and A90.

Today, Samsung has announced that PlayGalaxy Link service will be ended on 27 March 2020 due to internal policy changes.

Feb. 26, 2020 at 6:00 pm KST (UTC+9)

-Minor changes in server and client for end of service

-End of Image download functions in auto game search

-End of service

Samsung mentioned that discontinuing PlayGalaxy Link will allow its development organization to more effectively focus its resources and add value to the next release of new product. This move from Samsung is not surprising given the fact that Microsoft is working closely with Samsung to deliver great Project xCloud gaming streaming service to Galaxy device owners.