As the company promised, Samsung has just announced Samsung Galaxy S22 series at today’s Unpacked event. As you’d expect, the company talked about all the exciting features and specifications at length.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series consists of three handsets, which are Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All the models will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 depending on where you live. However, there are some important differences between Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ specifications

The regular Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch display with support for 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Plus model will also support a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz Sampling Rate in Gaming Mode, while the display size will be 6.6 inches.

Talking about the cameras, both Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have the same camera capabilities. They feature a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 50MP Wide camera, and a 10MP Telephoto camera with 3x Optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will use a 10MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will pack a non-removable 3700 mAh battery with support for up to 25W fast charging support. It also supports up to 15W wireless charging and up to 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. The Galaxy S22 Plus, on the other hand, rocks a 4,500 mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging. It also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode.

Talking about the cameras, the ‘Ultra’ model features a 12MP Wide camera, 108MP Wide camera, 10MP Telephoto camera with 3x Optical zoom, and 10MP Telephoto camera with 10x Optical camera. For selfies and video calling, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will use a 40MP camera.

The S22 Ultra will pack a non-removable 5000 mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging support. It also supports up to 15W wireless charging and up to 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is replacing the Galaxy Note series and packs an S Pen in order to let users take notes on their phones.

The S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue.

Pricing

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be priced at $1199, while the regular S22 and S22 Plus start at $799.99 and $999.99 respectively.