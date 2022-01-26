Samsung is confirmed to hold its Unpacked event on February 9 where it’s said to announce the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 tablet. This is pretty close to what previous rumors suggested — that the Galaxy S22 would launch on February 8. The South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy S21 series on January 29, so its successor isn’t arriving much too late.

Besides Galaxy S22 and Tab S8, we expect no big announcements taking place at the event, but we’d love to be proven wrong. Either way, the company will explain all the unique features of these new products at the event, so it might be worth watching despite the fact all the specifications have already been leaked. And since the pandemic isn’t over, this won’t be an in-person event, instead, we’ll see the event live.

According to the Samsung website, the live stream will start from 10:00 AM ET/ 07:00 AM PT/ 03:00 PM GMT/ 08:30 PM IST. The company will stream the event live on its website and YouTube channel. The event may last about two hours.

Samsung Galaxy S22 rumored specifications

The Galaxy S22 series contains the regular S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The new flagship series is expected to be powered by Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on where you live. It’s also said to have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The highest configuration, which is the S22 Ultra, is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other exciting features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5000 mAh battery and support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes. You can know more about Galaxy S22 here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaked specifications

The Tab S8 is expected to come in two variants. The base variant will feature an 11-inch TFT 120Hz display, 8,000mAh battery, and 45W charging and will be powered by the “fastest next-gen” processor backed by 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. It will feature a dual-lens camera module and be 0.63 cm thin.

The highest configuration Tab S8, on the other hand, will feature a massive 14.6-inch OLED 120Hz display, 8/12GB RAM and 128/512GB storage, 12,000mAh battery with 45W charging. It’ll be slightly thinner than the base variant.

Both the variants will be bundled with Samsung’s S-Pen, and they will both feature quad speakers, an 8-megapixel front, and a 13/5MP dual rear camera with flash. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a dual 8MP and 5MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. You can know more about the new Tab S8 series here.