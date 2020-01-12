Samsung officially announces Galaxy XCover Pro rugged smartphone with Microsoft Teams integration and more

Last week, we reported about the new Galaxy XCover Pro, Samsung’s new rugged smartphone targeting enterprise customers. Today, Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy XCover Pro, a rugged, yet stylish device targeting millions of frontline employees around the world. Samsung also announced that this device comes with Microsoft Teams integration, allowing employees to easily use the newly announced walkie talkie feature.

Highlights of Galaxy XCover Pro:

Galaxy XCover Pro is the most stylish and sleekest rugged all-in-one mobile device on the market.

The device is IP68 water and dust resistant, and is MIL-STD 810G certified.

Pogo pin charging support and compatibility with third-party charging docks.

Availability of two programmable keys to create custom actions with one click.

Edge-to-edge 6.3” FHD+ Infinity Display with an enhanced touchscreen able to work in any condition, including rain or snow, with or without gloves.

Galaxy XCover Pro will also have Samsung POS, a mobile-based point of sale (POS) solution that has been approved by Visa’s Tap to Phone pilot program.

The Galaxy XCover Pro is also built with data security in mind and is protected by Samsung’s defense-grade multi-layered Knox platform.

“Microsoft and Samsung have a deep history of bringing together the best hardware and software to help solve our customers’ challenges,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “The powerful combination of Microsoft Teams and the new Galaxy XCover Pro builds on this partnership and will provide frontline workers everywhere with the technology they need to be more collaborative, productive and secure.”

Tech specs of Galaxy XCover Pro:

Dimension 159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm (218g) Display 6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode AP Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core) Memory 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Camera Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2 Battery 4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W) OS Android 10.0 SIM Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)5 NFC NFC (EMV L1) Augmented Reality Google AR Core Design Full Screen Rugged IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified) Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope Pogo Pin Charging only Biometric Security Fingerprint (side) mPOS mPOS Ready Hot Key Two Programmable Keys Service LED Available

The Galaxy XCover Pro will be available for $499 as an Enterprise Edition, providing two years of market availability and four years of security updates.

Source: Samsung