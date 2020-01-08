In an effort to expand its rugged smartphone portfolio, Samsung has recently launched a new rugged Galaxy phone called Galaxy XCover Pro, a successor to XCover 4, which launched way back in 2017.

The rugged XCover Pro features a 6.3-inch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. What is most interesting about the device is that it features a punch-hole camera design, which will house the selfie camera. Yes, camera — singular! This gives the rugged smartphone a modern touch and therefore is more appealing than most rugged smartphones that are available in the market at this moment.

The screen of the XCover Pro can be operated with wet hands or while wearing gloves, as you’d expect from a rugged phone.

The XCover Pro also packs 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 4,050mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, a 25MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, you have a 13MP selfie shooter at the front.

Interestingly, unlike most of the flagship Galaxy smartphone, you’ll be able to remove the battery of the XCover Pro smartphone.

The smartphone is IP68-rated, meaning it’s water and dust resistant. It also carries US military standard certification (MIL-STD-810) for durability and ruggedness.

Users in Europe will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro from February 2020. The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is expected to set you back €500 ( which translates to $556).

via: Androidauthority