It seems that Samsung will be very busy in August, as the company has a ton of announcements to make. The South Korean tech firm recently launched the One UI 5.0 beta program for Galaxy S22 series, but that is not all it has in store for us. Samsung will hold the Unpacked 2022 event tomorrow to launch several new products, including new foldable phones and a new Galaxy smartwatch.

At the Unacpked event, Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series. This is not an in-person event, so you and we at MSPU will catch the livestream tomorrow. The Galaxy phone maker will host the event on YouTube, and the livestream will start at 9:00 AM ET. You will also be able to watch the event on Samsung’s official website, samsung.com.

While we are all waiting to see what Samsung has to show tomorrow, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications have already been leaked, thanks to reliable leakers. If you have not been able to stay up to date with all those leaks, you can check out the rumored specifications of Samsung’s next-generation foldable phone below.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4 RUMORED SPECIFICATIONS

Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

Outer display: 2.1-inch sAMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

Inner Cam: 10MP

GALAXY Z FOLD 4 SPECIFICATIONS BASED ON RUMORS

Camera: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP Ultrawide angle, and a 12MP 3x zoom.

Display: 7.6 inches (19.30 cm)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB/12 GB.

Storage: 256 GB.

Battery: 4500 mAh.

We will embed the YouTube livestream link in this article once Samsung makes it available. Meanwhile, you can comment below if you are excited about its new foldable devices and the next-generation smartwatch.