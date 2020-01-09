Smartphone manufacturers heavily market new technology or form factor — that’s Marketing 101! We saw it in the case of Samsung Galaxy Fold — Samsung has extensively marketed the foldable phone even before its release. But now it seems that the company wants to go to the reverse direction.

At CES, Samsung has a private booth set up to show off a new rollable phone with a slide-out screen to potential buyers, according to Korean news outlet ETNews (via BGR).

Since Samsung has been showing off the smartphone at a private booth in Las Vegas, very few actually know what Samsung’s secret phone actually looks like. According to Letsgodigital’s render, the secret Samsung smartphone looks like what you’re seeing below.

The smartphone packs a plastic screen, like the Galaxy Fold. You’ll be able to make the display go from 6-inch to 8-inch just by pressing a button. So, You’ll also be able to use the smartphone as a tablet as well. Again, since Samsung has kept it private, we know nothing about the specifications, price, and date of availability of the smartphone.

Samsung is not the only company working on rollable displays — LG, Xiaomi, TCL all are working on it.