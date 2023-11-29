Samsung ‘Internet’ browser now available for Windows 10 and 11

It has been noted that today, Samsung’s web browser, called the Samsung Internet browser, is now available for Windows PCs, both Windows 10 and Windows 11, through the Microsoft Store.

It is a Chromium-based browser, similar to Edge and Google Chrome. Therefore, the browser offers a familiar and clean experience similar to Google Chrome.

What is Chromium?

The Chromium Project is a free and open-source web browser project that is the foundation for popular browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera. It is maintained by a global community of developers who work collaboratively to enhance the browsing experience.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Internet browser on Windows now has partial sync support for the Android version. If you log in to both browsers with your Samsung account, browsing history, bookmarks, and open tabs will be synced between the Android and Windows versions. However, the feature to sync saved passwords on both browsers is yet to be supported.

Observing whether people would switch to Samsung Internet from Chrome or Edge will be intriguing. Additionally, I anticipate Samsung providing continuous support and adding more features to the Windows version of the browser.