Samsung will bring the new HDR10+ Adaptive feature to upcoming QLED TVs

Samsung today announced that the new HDR10+ Adaptive feature will be supported in future Samsung TVs. This new HDR10+ feature will improve the viewing experience for customers in various lighting conditions. HDR10+ Adaptive supports Filmmaker Mode and it adapts to brighter rooms so customers can enjoy a true cinematic experience. HDR10+ Adaptive will be available globally with Samsung’s upcoming QLED TV products.

The HDR10+ Adaptive feature supports dynamic scene-by-scene optimization, following guidelines from the HDR10+ LLC, and can now adjust to any room lighting condition, further enhancing the HDR experience. This feature utilizes the TV’s light sensor and ensures that the screen brings to life the creative intent without any loss of details or contrast.

Samsung and Amazon Prime Video have also partnered to enable Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive for Prime Video customers.

“We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience,” said BA Winston, Global Head of Video Playback and Delivery at Amazon Prime Video. “With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended.”

“As consumers spend more time at home, Samsung has been looking for ways to enrich consumers’ entertainment experience in the comfort of their homes,” said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are delighted to offer smart picture quality solutions that will enhance consumers’ at-home HDR viewing experience, bringing original-quality cinematic experience to our consumers around the world.”

UHD titles available on Prime Video also include HDR10+ so all Prime Video customers can enjoy the improved HDR experience with most Samsung QLED TVs regardless of room lighting conditions.

Source: Samsung