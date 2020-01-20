Despite the slow and bumpy start for folding phones, there is a certain momentum behind the idea of making smartphone screens even bigger by making them foldable.

This will not happen until cost comes down a lot, however, and in a new patent by Samsung, filed on September 16, 2019, and published on January 9, 2020, it offers an interesting cost-cutting measure.

The idea would do away with a separate external screen to use when the device is closed by making a portion of the casing transparent, so the internal screen can be seen from outside the device.

The casing would be touch-sensitive, allowing users to manipulate information being displayed there, with Samsung suggesting you may be able to scroll through text messages or tweets.

Samsung says the idea does not only apply to clamshells, but also book-style devices like the original Fold.

With such a large area obviously, even more, can be done, such as using a calculator and accessing more information. Samsung suggests even supporting the S-pen.

The full patent can be seen here.

Via LetsGoDigital.