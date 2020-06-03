Samsung releases a Hand Wash app for Galaxy Watch users

Samsung has recenrly released a Hand Wash app for Galaxy Watch users. This new app offers a clear guide on how, and how regularly, users should be washing their hands. Samsung Hand Wash app helps users to remember to wash their hands at regularly scheduled intervals throughout the day.

Highlights of Hand Wash app:

The Hand Wash app includes an alarm function; users can select the Reminders button to add or modify the timings of their alarms. For example, users can set an alarm that will notify them every two hours so that they can be sure to wash their hands at regular intervals. The number of alarms each user sets will then correspond to a target number on the app’s dashboard.

The countdown feature in Hand Wash app is 25 seconds long, including 5 seconds for applying soap and 20 seconds for scrubbing. Once you receive the alarm notification that it is time to wash your hands, you can easily tap and swipe your Watch to start the counter, which will provide haptic feedback as well graphics once the timer starts.

On the Hand Wash app’s dashboard, users can easily keep track of how long it has been since they last washed their hands, as well as review their daily handwashing target number and how many times they have washed their hands so far in a day.

To help build their handwashing habit, users can utilize the Hand Wash Trend Tracking function of the app, which logs each day’s handwashing occurrences and provides a weekly average.

Samsung Gear S3, Gear Sports, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active users can now download this new Hand Wash from the Galaxy App Store.

Source: Samsung