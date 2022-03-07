After plenty of rumours consumed the internet, Samsung has spoken out to confirm that yes they’ve been hacked, and whoever did it made off with the source code for Galaxy devices.

Reports of this hack first emerged earlier this month with the hacking group known as Lapsus$ taking responsibility as they showed off what they claimed to be about 200GB of stolen data.

The near 200GB of stolen data reportedly included source code for the Trusted Applets installed on Samsung devices, algorithms for all biometric unlock operations, bootloader source code for all recent Samsung devices, and confidential source code from Qualcomm.

In the face of that evidence from the hackers, Samsung has confirmed in a statement to media that that yes, they’ve been hacked.

As Bloomberg and SamMobile report, a spokesperson from the South Korean manufacturer stated that “there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system.”

“According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees,” Samsung continued in their statement, hopefully allying some of the concerns from customers fearing that their information has been compromised.

Samsung went on to state that they have improved their security and “implemented measures to prevent further such incidents,” so they can “continue to serve our customers without disruption.”

Despite the size of this hack, this isn’t the Lapsus$ group’s only recent exploit, as the hacking group have also taken claim to the recent Nvidia hack, in which the group tried to blackmail the graphics card manufacturer into removing some cryptocurrency mining limiters from its GPUs.