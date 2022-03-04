After reports that Samsung has been throttling the Galaxy S22 range of devices through their Game Optimizing Service, the company has issued a statement promising a fix.

“We value the feedback we receive about our products and after careful consideration, we plan to roll out a software update soon so users can control the performance while running game apps,” Samsung spokesperson Kelly Yeo said in a statement given to The Verge.

This statement comes after Samsung was caught, seemingly red-handed, throttling all but benchmarking tools on Galaxy S22 phones through the company’s preinstalled Game Optimizing Service.

Using this ‘service’ Samsung reportedly almost halved the performance of around 10,000 apps including social media apps such as Instagram and Tiktok, as well as games such as Genshin Impact.

According to Samsung’s spokesperson, the Game Optimizing Service was designed to help games achieve a level of “great performance” while also “managing the device temperature effectively,” which suggests the range of phones is a little too powerful for their own good.

An official announcement from Samsung regarding the GOS issue: pic.twitter.com/BWT8Z6jcEB — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) March 3, 2022

This statement given to the media was echoed in an official announcement from Samsung on its Members app, which has been translated by Twitter user Dohyun Kim. In this statement, it was similarly promised that there was an update coming to the Game Optimizing Service to “provide an option to prioritize the performance as soon as possible.”

Unfortunately for owners of the Galaxy S22 range of devices who are looking to get the most out of their phone, and don’t mind things getting a little toasty, there’s no official word on just how long a wait “as soon as possible” might be.