Samsung takes on Google Pixel 5a with the new Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone

Samsung today announced the new Galaxy A52s mid-range smartphone to compete with devices like the newly announced Google Pixel 5A. When compared to the Galaxy A52, the new Galaxy A52s has only two changes. First, it is powered by Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 778G processor for improved performance. Second, it is available in a new Awesome Mint colour variant.
Samsung Galaxy A52s features:
- Flat and immersive 6.5” Super AMOLED display with the super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
- Rear camera setup: 64MP Main (OIS), Ultra Wide, Tele and Macro Camera.
- Selfie camera: 32MP to make your selfies stand out.
- The Frame Booster feature adds virtual images between frames to smooth graphics so you can maximise your game experience.
- The 4,500 mAH battery also comes with 25W super fast charging.
- Stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for an immersive 3D, surround-sound experience.
- The Galaxy A52s 5G features IP67 making it dust and water resistant, and withstands up to 1m water for 30 minutes.
Pricing and Availability:
- The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (RRP £409) will be available in a range of attractive colours including Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet and Awesome Mint with pre-orders beginning on Samsung.com from 24th August and shipping from 3rd September.
Source: Samsung
