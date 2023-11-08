Samsung Gauss AI will reportedly make its debut on Galaxy S24

Another day, another tech giant entered the AI race. This time, Samsung launched Samsung Gauss AI, its very own generative AI model, during this week’s Samsung AI Forum 2023 in Seoul.

In front of over a thousand attendees, the tech giant teased what could have been “the future of generative AI.” The model, which consists of three components – Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image – is designed to enhance work efficiency, improve the consumer experience, and facilitate software development.

It works just like Copilot on Windows desktops. You can compose emails, summarize documents, and translate content. Or, for visual fans, you can also convert low-res images to high-res and create or edit image styles just like on DALL-E.

It could also be integrated into upcoming products, including the Galaxy S24 smartphone series expected to launch in January 2024.

“The name reflects Samsung’s ultimate vision for the models, which is to draw from all the phenomena and knowledge in the world in order to harness the power of AI to improve the lives of consumers everywhere,” says the tech maker in the official announcement.

Earlier this year, the South Korean company also introduced generative AI to its home appliances.