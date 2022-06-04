Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4 are very close to their official launch. According to various reports, Samsung has started firmware developments for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices. Firmware development happens when the company is almost ready to launch a new product, which means that Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are close to being released to the public.

A few weeks ago, we heard Samsung had started mass producing its next-gen foldable phones, indicating that their official launch could be imminent. The firmware development is an even more reliable indicator to make us believe that we’re very close to the launch date. Currently, Samsung is testing F936NKSU0AVF2, and F721NKSU0AVF2 firmware builds.

GALAXY Z FLIP 4 SPECIFICATIONS BASED ON RUMORS

The Z Flip 4 will have a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button on the side of the device, just like their predecessors. Additionally, it’s said to have more battery capacity than its predecessor, meaning battery life will hopefully be better in the newer generation Z Flip 4. And of course, powering the device will be Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Z Flip 4 will look very similar to its predecessor.

Main display: 6.7″ FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

Outer display: 2.1″ sAMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

Inner Cam: 10MP

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications based on rumors

Camera: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP Ultrawide angle, and a 12MP 3x zoom.

Display: 7.6 inches (19.30 cm)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB/12 GB.

Storage: 256 GB.

Battery: 4500 mAh.

Aside from the specifications, Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be thinner and lighter than the Z Fold 3, making it more compact than its predecessor.

Are you excited about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones? Let us know in the comments.