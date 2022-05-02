The alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will reportedly feature a similar design as its predecessor, but it appears that the former will be a better product, at least when it comes to battery capacity. According to sources close to GalaxyClub, the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 4 will finally come with an upgraded battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 3,300 mAh battery and lasts about 3 to 5 hours on a single charge. Its successor will reportedly offer a better battery life since the Z Flip 4 is expected to have at least 100 mAh higher capacity than the Z Flip 3. However, it’s too early to predict whether the additional 100 mAh capacity brings more SOT(Screen on time). But even if it does, 100 mAh won’t make a huge difference.

Another criticism of the Galaxy Z Flip devices is the lack of 25W fast-charging support. However, we haven’t heard any rumors that suggest the fast-charging speed could be upgraded in the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices. Currently, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 supports 15W fast charging, which feels incredibly slow in 2022.

According to previous rumors, the Z Flip 4 will have a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button on the side of the device, just like their predecessors. This contradicts rumors earlier this year claiming that they would rock under-display fingerprint sensors. Time will tell which rumors are true and which ones are false.

The Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are expected to launch in the third quarter of this year. Hopefully, we will get more information about the specifications and release date in the upcoming leaks. Are you excited about the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let us know in the comments section.