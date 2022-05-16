Samsung moves a step closer to launching its next-generation foldable phones as Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones will enter mass production from next month or early July. According to a report published by the Korean news outlet The Elec, Samsung has plans to ship more than 10 million units of its next-generation foldable phones.

As per the previous rumors, Samsung will hold an event in the third quarter of 2022 to launch the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. And now, after today’s report, we are now more convinced that those rumors are true.

Gallery

Interestingly, the report claims that 70 percent of that 10 million units will be the Galaxy Z Flip 4 since the demand for a clamshell foldable phone is higher than a Galaxy Z Fold 4-styled one. Another factor could be the price — the Z Flip 4 will reportedly be cheaper than the Z Fold 4, meaning more users will be attracted to the former.

Samsung’s new foldable phones aren’t going to be very different from their predecessors. If we go by rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a very similar design to the Z Flip 3. Predictably, the former will come with the latest pieces of hardware, making it more powerful than the latter.

Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the flip side, will be thinner and lighter than the Z Fold 4, making it more compact than the Z Fold 3. And of course, it will come with the latest hardware too. Overall, both the foldable devices will reportedly come with minor tweaks here and there.

Gallery

Speaking of tweaks, Ice universe claims that Galaxy Z Fold 4 will use a 50MP Main camera, a 12MP Ultrawide angle, and a 12MP 3x zoom. The tipster says the 3x zoom camera is stronger than that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung's strongest 3x camera ever, stronger than the S22 Ultra. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

Share your thoughts on Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones in the comments.