Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched last year and received heavy praise for its overall performance. However, the pricing was one of the things that kept most people away from considering it their new foldable device. If that is the case with you, Samsung is offering a massive discount on purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

People can now buy Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB storage at as little as $599. The Korean tech firm is willing to offer a trade-in credit of $1,200 on your old phone. You can also get the credit if the screen is broken, but in that case, you get slightly less than the above-mentioned credit. In addition to that, you also get a Galaxy Watch 4 classic for free.

It is important to note that the $1,200 trade-in value is eligible for Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable devices. If you have a Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S20 Ultra, you get $975 and $900, respectively. Simply put, only Z Fold 2 owners are eligible for the full trade-in value.

However, it’s still a great deal that you don’t own the Z Fold 3 predecessor. A Galaxy S21 Ultra or its predecessor also offers you a decent discount.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will go live very soon, it won’t be very different from the Z Fold 3. Of course, it will offer you all the latest hardware, but in terms of form factor, there won’t be any significant difference between the two. This is why buying a Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $599 is a great idea, perhaps better than spending over $1000 on Samsung’s next-generation foldable phone.

This trade-in offer could be available for a limited time, so visit the official Samsung Store and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a discounted price before Samsung pulls it out. You can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a discounted price here from Samsung.