We are getting pretty close to the date of Samsung’s rumoured Unpacked event, where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are expected to be announced.

At this point, we would normally have expected a detailed spec sheet, but the leaks have been surprisingly slow in coming.

Today however we have confirmation that Samsung will be offering a 512 GB storage option for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is available in a 256 Gb and 512 GB option.

This is a list of Galaxy Z Fold 3 devices updated to the latest date. There is a 512GB option. I emphasized the watermark greatly because the image I posted last time spread to Indian websites that deal with IT topics without any sources or citations.#Samsung #GalaxyZFold3 pic.twitter.com/JFp4hRE4PY — AlieNaTiZ (@kbc20000) June 19, 2021

The news is somewhat significant, as we have heard the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be significantly cheaper than the Fold 2, and it is good to see the higher storage option despite this rumour.

Other rumoured specs include that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity as the minimum, 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera.

