The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the only foldable phone priced under $1000, and some people also prefer it over the Galaxy Z Fold as the former features a compact design. However, Samsung won’t change the design in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4, not even a slight difference will be there.

According to Korean leaker Dohyun Kim, the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature the same design as the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In some ways, it is good news as the users can easily switch from Z Flip 3 to Z Flip 4. It could be bad news because a similar design may discourage Z Flip 3 users from switching to Z Flip 4.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be more compact than its predecessor. Previous rumors claim that Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be smaller and thinner than the Z Fold 3. However, the overall design will be the same as last year’s model. We are also hearing that both the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 will be cheaper than their predecessors.

The latest rumors also suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will reportedly have a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button on the side of the device, just like their predecessors. This is contradictory to rumors earlier this year claiming that they would rock under-display fingerprint sensors. Time will tell which rumors are true and which ones are false.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to launch in the third quarter of this year. We will hopefully get more information about the specifications and release date in the upcoming leaks.

Are you excited about the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let us know in the comments section.