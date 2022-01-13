Samsung has started pushing the January 2022 security update to Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone. The update is currently available for users in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. However, the update will also be available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

Apart from the January 2022 security patch, the update might also include bug fixes and performance improvements. However, you won’t find any new features in it, which is expected from a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number F711BXXS2BUL8.

The January 2022 security update is also available for Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 FE.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, The January 2022 security patch will also be available for a bunch of flagship Galaxy phones, including Galaxy Note20, S20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, S20 FE 5G, and more. The update will also be available for supported mid-range and entry-level Galaxy phones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile